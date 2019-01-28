[STOCK PREVIEW] Seoul shares expected to take moderate gains next week: analyst

[THE INVESTOR] Korean stocks are expected to make a modest upswing next week in the wake of recent relief rallies amid optimism over corporate performances this year, analysts said.



The benchmark KOSPI closed at 2,177.73 points on Jan. 25, up 3.35 percent from a week earlier, to reach its highest point since Oct. 10, 2018.





A dealer at a dealing room KEB Hana Bank in Seoul headquarters watches the electronic display board on Jan. 25.

Yonhap