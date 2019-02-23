WeWork Korea to open 18th location in Seoul in July

Office-sharing platform company WeWork announced on Feb. 22 that it would open its 18th shared office in Seoul in July.



The new location in Seolleung in southern Seoul, which will occupy the entire 20th floor of a building in the district, can accommodate up to 2,700 members — the second largest in size in Korea after WeWork Euljiro in northern Seoul, which can house up to 2,800 members.







The building in Seolleung district that WeWork Korea will use for its 18th location.





With the opening of the new location, the total number of members that can be accommodated at WeWork’s offices in Korea increased to 24,000, WeWork Korea said.



Like other locations, the Seolleung III location will be fitted with comprehensive facilities, entertainment venues and amenities for wellness, according to the company. In addition, restaurants, cafes, and shops will be located on the basement level while members-only rooftop and a gym will be on the top floor of the building.



“Currently, over 30 percent of WeWork members globally are from enterprises, representing the huge demand for WeWork among large-scale companies,” said Matthew Shampine, WeWork Korea’s general manager.



“WeWork Seolleung III, an ultra-large-scale and collaborative space accommodating 2,700 members, will be an ideal location that enables our members to drive employee engagement, foster innovation, increase employee productivity, attract and retain the next generation of talent and accelerate their business growth.”



WeWork Korea said by July there will be a total of 11 locations in the Gangnam area, which it said would create synergy among members at the nearby offices.



By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)