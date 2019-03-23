WeWork announces plan for 19th location in Seoul next year

Coworking space giant WeWork said on March 20 that it will launch its 19th office in South Korea in March next year, which will enable the company to build a community of 25,000 members in here.



Nestling in the Sinnonhyeon district in southern Seoul, the planned office will be within walking distance of Sinnonhyeon Station and Gangnam Station, both of which have great access to nearby business districts in the Gangnam area.











Along with 12 other WeWork offices in Gangnam, the new Sinnonhyeon office is expected to serve as a venue where creators collaborate to achieve innovations, according to WeWork Korea.



“Coupled with WeWork’s dedication to empowering startups, SMEs, large enterprises and freelancers in Korea, the new location will be an additional touchpoint to WeWork’s global community of over 400,000 members,” said Matthew Shampine, WeWork Korea general manager.



“From numerous new locations to our very recent first Powered by We deal with Samsung Multicampus in Korea, we will continue to work closely with our partners to provide a great workplace experience and a vibrant and creative community for a wide range of both global and local companies, while creating tangible economic value for Seoul.”



The Powered by We program is aimed at providing tailored working space for corporate customers to encourage innovation and collaboration among employees and partners.



Three new offices, WeWork Gangnam Station II, WeWork Sinsa and WeWork Seolleung III are scheduled to open this year in the Gangnam area. In addition, WeWork Seomyeon in the southeastern port city of Busan, which will be the company’s first office outside Seoul, and WeWork Hongdae in Seoul will launch in April and June, respectively.



By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)